US Grants ‘Authorised Departure Status’ to Embassy Employees, Family Members in Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United States government has granted authorised departure status to US citizens in Abuja.

The authorised departure permits the voluntary departure of family members and certain employees of its embassy in Abuja due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

The US consulate and embassy made this known in a security notice issued Wednesday.

The notice followed a security alert issued recently about mpending terror attacks in the country, especially the nation’s capital by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terror group.

It stated: “The U.S. Department of State granted authorized departure status to Embassy Abuja, which permits the voluntary departure of family members and certain employees due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja continues to have limited ability to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Nigeria.

