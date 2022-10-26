Why Hardworking Deputies Run into Problems – THISDAYLIVE

•Jonathan seeks constitutional amendment for selecting vice presidential, deputy governorship candidates

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, identified some reasons why hardworking deputies often run into problems with power brokers, saying conscientious seconds-in-command are always thought to be working towards outshining their principals. Osinbajo said this in Abuja at the launch of a book, “Deputising and Governance in Nigeria”, authored by the governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who chaired the book launch, advocated constitutional provisions to ensure presidential and governorship candidates picked their running mates before the party primaries to reduce the animosity that such choices often caused.

Osinbajo maintained that the efforts of hardworking deputies were often subject to wrong interpretations. He said many believed…