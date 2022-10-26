Zulum Releases N700m for Borno LGAs Workers’ 2022 Leave Grants – THISDAYLIVE

Governor Babagana Zulum has released the sum of N700 million for the payment of the 2022 leave grants for local government workers in Borno State.

The Commissioner for Local Governments and Emirates Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele, was quoted in a statement to have announced the payment on Monday in Maiduguri, while speaking at his ministry’s conference hall in Musa Usman secretariat.

The Commissioner explained that payment had already been made into the accounts of the 27 local government areas.

He said Zulum had warned that on no basis should the money be diverted for any project other than payment of the leave grants.

He noted that the ministry would take stringent action against officials of any local government area who fail to pay the leave grants by using the funds for something else.

The Commissioner said the ministry had already directed the LGAs in a circular to pay digitally and avoid table payment.

Aside the leave grants, Mele added that…