Bauchi Chief Judge Releases 21 Awaiting Trial Inmates – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, has during her routine quarterly review cases visit to various correctional centres across the state ordered the release of 21 awaiting trial inmates.

Justice Umar, who made this known when she paid homage to the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouk II, yesterday, pointed out that the 21 inmates released were from Ningi, Shira, Jama’are, Azare, Nabordo, remand home Bauchi as well as Bauchi Correctional Centres.

She counseled the released persons to seek pardons from their parents, and equally engage in a lawful venture to fend for a living.

The Judge warned that “any father whose son is incarnated in the custodial centre is in jeopardy, and any child who jeopardise his parents would receive punishment from God.”

The Chief Judge, who was in Azare on official assignment, paid homage to the Emir of Katagum in his palace to inform him that she was on a routine…