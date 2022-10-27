Buhari Urges Nigerians in S’Korea to Project Country’s Image via Character, Conduct – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians resident in South Korea that they are the faces of Nigeria and should endeavour to project a positive image of the country through their actions, character, conduct and general comportment.

The president stated this Thursday in Seoul, the South Korean capital, during an interactive session with the leadership and select members of the Nigerian community as part of his engagements at the end of the First World Bio Summit 2022, while urging them to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria at all times.

According to President Buhari, “As law abiding citizens of our great country, I advise that you replicate the excellent Nigerian virtues by coexisting peacefully with your hosts and abide by the laws of the land. You must always strive to eschew any act of lawlessness in your day-to-day activities and to take it as major responsibility to encourage other Nigerians to always remain of excellent…