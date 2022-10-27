EFCC Pledges Collaboration with INEC to Curb Vote Buying  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has promised to collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to curb vote buying during the 2023 general election.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the pledge while answering questions from reporters after defending the agency’s 2023 budget before the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

He said the commission would work closely with INEC to ensure strict compliance with the Electoral Act by Nigerians and the politicians.

Bawa said: “The Electoral Act has already made provisions for what is financially acceptable in campaign financing and I think that is the law of the land.

“Nigerians are law abiding and the EFCC is working towards ensuring that all of that is complied with by all Nigerians and politicians and we are working with INEC and other stakeholders to ensure that happens.

“We…