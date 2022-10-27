FG is Tackling Growing Inflationary Pressure, Says Finance Minister – THISDAYLIVE

•Says crude oil theft, subsidy deductions responsible for poor 2022 budget performance

•Laments effects of rising diesel cost on food prices

•Highlights measures to make ports attractive

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, yesterday said that mechanisms have been put in place to tackle the growing inflation in Nigeria.

Ahmed who made the disclosure while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance for the 2023 budget defence, pointed out that rising price of diesel was affecting food prices.

in response to the rising inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had last month raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), otherwise known as interest rate, by 150 basis points, to 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent. The CBN had also raised banks’ Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) by 750 basis points to a minimum of 32.5 per cent, from 27.5 per cent, in order to mop up…