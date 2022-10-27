Group  Pledges Loyalty to APC – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State had vowed to sustain their loyalty to the party’s success in the 2023 general election.

The group led by its Convener, Mr.Sulaiman Mahmud, the Special Adviser, Youth and Students Matters to Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), made the pledge at a press conference in Sokoto yesterday.

According to Mahmud, the press conference is hinged on the rumour peddling around and also to intimate the public about an attempt by some persons that want to use their group to throw their weight behind the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“We are aware of the heinous plans by some persons masquerading as the leadership of the group to make a formal declaration and support for the PDP.

“Therefore, we wish to state categorically that those behind the move are persons being sponsored by the PDP in the state.

“What is happening is a gang-up to ensure…