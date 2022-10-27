Jabi Lake Mall Shut as FCTA Reclaims Part of Law School’s Land at Bwari – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The management of Jabi Lake Mall has shut down the upscale market following the security advisory issued by foreign embassies in the country that Abuja could be a target for terrorist attack.

It was gathered that the management of the supermarket took the decision to protect its workers and customers.

The closure of mall was also in the wake of the reclaiming by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) of part of the Nigeria Law School’s land at Bwari Campus, Abuja that was encroached upon by trespassers.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, said Thursday that the pulling down of the shanties during the clean- up operation was also to tighten security and restore sanity on the route.

He described the exercise as one of the measures by the administration to mitigate insecurity across the territory.

He stated that security…