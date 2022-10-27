JAMB Warns Varsities not to Jump Any Academic Session – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Following the resumption of academic activities in public universities across Nigeria, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has offered an advisory to parents to interface with various institution’s management regarding the status of their wards academic programmes.The JAMB gave this advice against the backdrop of the suspension of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), recently, a phenomenon that might have generated confusion on how to go about existing or halted academic programmes while the industrial action lasted.

JAMB insisted that it has no control on admission processes by universities, but at the same time, has not mandated the cancellation or deference of any admission.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this shortly before he declared open the National Executive Council (NEC), meeting of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated…