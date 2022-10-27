N’Assembly Urges More Awareness on Startup Act – THISDAYLIVE

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Assembly has urged the federal government to create more awareness on the recently-enacted Startup Act, to enable Nigerian youth to know the benefits and opportunities derivable from with the legislation.

The Chairman, Senate committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, Senator, Oseni Yakubu gave the admonition at the opening ceremony of Digital Nigeria Conference 2022, organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said although he had been doing it in his own capacity, there was the need for the the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to do more.

Yakubu said: “The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy should create more awareness of the Startup Act for Nigerian youths to know the benefits and opportunities that abound with it.

“We are going to collaborate with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy to create this…