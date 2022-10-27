NGX Builds Capital Market Capacity on Finance Act – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

As part of its commitment to building the capacity of stakeholders in the capital market, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has organised a webinar on the impact of the 2021 Finance Act on the operating environment.

The event, themed, “Capital Market Advancement and the Implications of the 2021 Finance Act,” organised in conjunction with the Association of Securities Dealing Houses (ASHON), Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) focused on helping stakeholders garner expert insight into amendments such as the Capital Gains Tax (CGTA); Companies Income Tax Act (CITA); Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act [FIRSEA]; Personal Income Tax Act (PITA); Stamp Duties Act (SDA); Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act (TETFEA) and Value Added Tax Act (VATA).

Giving his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola underscored the importance of the event, “as the Exchange plays a…