NNPC Changes NAPIMS to NUIS – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

In continuation of its ongoing restructuring and consolidation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has changed the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), an arm of the company to the ‘NNPC Upstream Investment Services (NUIS).’

The General Manager, Nigerian Petroleum Exchange (NIPEX), a division of NAPIMS, Mr. Andrew Grant, who represented the Group General Manager, NAPIMS, Mr. Bala Wunti, at the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists’ (NAPE) 40th Pre-conference workshop held in Lagos, yesterday, announced the name change to industry stakeholders present.

The theme of the pre-conference workshop was, “Energy Security and Transition Strategies: Opportunities and Challenges in Nigeria.”

Since NNPC’s conversion to a limited liability company operating under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, the…