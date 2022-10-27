Okowa Flags off Measles Vaccination, Receives USA Health Award for Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday flagged off the 2022 State Integrated Measles Vaccine Campaign in Asaba, expressing appreciation, on behalf of the state, for the collaboration of various international partners for the administration’s children’s health programmes.

Okowa, at the occasion, received the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) Award for exemplary leadership in sustainable healthcare financing, which was recently conferred on the Delta State Government.

The award, Partnership for Sustainability Healthcare Financing (Budgeting, Release and Expenditure), was announced during the USCDC Biannual Program Performance Review Meeting/2022 End of Project Cycle Symposium held in Abuja.

The Delta State governor took the opportunity to thank the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF), National Primary Health Care Development Agency…