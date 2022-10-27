Plot to Undermine 2023 Poll is Real – THISDAYLIVE

In this interview with reporters, Chairman of Partners for Electoral Reform and board member of YIAGA, Nwagwu Ezenwa, calls on Buhari to investigate reports of alleged plot to undermine the 2023 general elections. Emameh Gabriel brings excerpts:

How would you rate the level of INEC’s preparation ahead of the 2023 polls?

Well, the challenge for 2023 is what I actually will talk about. I think that the current INEC leadership has, for me, put in place, a legacy that you can’t erase, in the sense that it has played itself completely out of any relevance in determining who wins elections. It has successfully restored power back to the people. Power to elect has returned back to the polling units.

But that has triggered a lot of reaction from politicians who are completely absent in any conversation about reforms. What that means is that there seems to be a spotlight on electronic transmission of results. There seems to be a lot of interests around…