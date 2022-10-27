Prioritise Entrepreneurial Training in CSR Schemes, Okowa Charges Companies in Delta – THISDAYLIVE

*Transcorp Power holds 8th graduation/9th induction for skills trainees

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has advised companies and corporate organisations operating in the state to prioritise the provision of entrepreneurial skills acquisition in their empowerment and corporate social responsibility (CSR) schemes as a means of tackling youth unemployment and restiveness particularly in their host communities.

In an address at the eighth graduation cum ninth induction ceremony of the vocational skills training and entrepreneurship empowerment programme of Transcorp Power Limited in Ughelli, the governor harped on the need for all hands to be on deck in addressing unemployment especially among youths.

He said that entrepreneurial training, empowerment and mentoring have been an integral part of the job and wealth creation programme of his administration because positive engagement and welfare of youths were dear to…