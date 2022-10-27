UK Warns Citizens Not to Travel to Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK) has warned its citizens against travelling to the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The UK government gave the warning in the wake of increased terrorist threat at the nation’s capital.

The warning was made known through an updated travel advice on October 26th to British nationals by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) which was posted on its website.

It read: “The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja.

“The updated advice outlines that there is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.”

It however noted that the British High Commission remained open for essential services.

It added that the travel advice would constantly be reviewed to…