Water Remains One Natural Remedy for Wellness, Beauty, Preservation, Says Beautician – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

An Indian citizen and proprietress of Spaholic, Mrs. Vandana Kaushal has reiterated the benefits of water in and out side the body, saying that it is unarguably one natural remedy for wellness, beauty and preservation.

Kaushal who spoke in Abuja during the unveiling of a branch of Spaholic, a beauty parlour that takes care of the physical, social and mental well-being of both men and women, said spa which means health trough water is not only a need but a necessity for healthy living which should be the concern of everyone.

Emphasising that beauty is about women empowerment, said women must take care of themselves first in order to be dit to take care of their spouses and children.

She said with the services available, women especially can gain more confidence with well cultured nails, beautiful exfoliated skin, brushed and proper groomed hair, as well as other body pamperings which is needed to boost both mental and psychological…