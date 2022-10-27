Women Group on Mobilisation Drive for Peter Obi – THISDAYLIVE

Kate Ejisu

The Women’s Wing of Nigeria Anew Movement (NAMO), a political support group, has vowed to mobilise all Nigerian women across the country to vote for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in the February 2023 presidential election.

Addressing a media parley on the side line of its maiden National Dialogue in Lagos, the National Women Leader of NAMO, Princess Dominica Onugu ,said her group was poised to mobilising every eligible woman voter particularly in the rural areas to vote right in the coming election by voting for Obi whom many Nigerians consider as being more credible in many aspects than other major presidential contenders.

According to Onugu, who was joined at the media parley by some other executive committee members of NAMO’s Women’s Wing, the group has had its maiden national dialogue for women with the main theme:” Mobolising the Nigerian women to mobilise every woman voter to vote right in…