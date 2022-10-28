$1.2bn Zungeru Hydro Electric Power Project Ready for Inauguration Q1 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The federal government has said that the new Zungeru Hydro Electric Power Project being constructed in Niger State at $1.2 billion will be ready for inauguration by the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, said on completion of the project, it will generate 700 megawatts of electricity.

Aliyu, who inspected the extent of work done so far on the project Thursday, according to a statement in Minna by the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said three of the turbines have been installed.

According to the statement, each of the three turbines already installed can generate 175 megawatts of electricity.

The minister was said to have expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment exhibited by the contractors, maintaining that the completion of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project would add 700 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

