Airfares May Rise to N200, 000 for One-Hour Flight in December – THISDAYLIVE

There is no sign that airfares in domestic flights may come down as many hoped when the base far rose to N50, 000 for one hour flight about seven months ago; rather, the base fare has risen to N70, 000.

Booking a flight for middle of November from different domestic airline sites last week indicated that the minimum fares for one-hour flight was N74, 000.

This, industry experts said, would rise as air transport enters the last high season of the year, which would, predictably end in the third week of January next year.

Despite the entrance of four new airlines into the domestic market after COVID-19 lockdown, the airfares remain untamed. The new entrants are; Green Africa, United Nigeria Airlines, Valuejet and Rano Air, which is yet to start operation.

Industry stakeholders said that the entrance of these airlines did not make much impact because they do not have many aircraft in their fleet.

Also, there was significant reduction of…