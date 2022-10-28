Chukwueze on Target in Villarreal, Hapoel Beer Sheva Four-goal Thriller – THISDAYLIVE

EUROPA LEAGUE

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Nigerian international winger, Samuel Chukwueze, scored to level scores at 1-1 as Spanish side Villarreal battled to share points with Israeli club, Hapoel Beer Sheva in a thrilling 2-2 draw result yesterday.

After Tomer Hemed had fired the visitors into the lead of Europa Conference League barely three minutes after the first half break via a penalty, Super Eagles winger Chukwueze wasted no time in cancelling out Hapoel’s advantage in the 54th minute.

Another Villarreal player with Nigerian ancestry, Amaut Danjuma, gave hope to fans of the home team when he extended their lead in the 70th minute. That too did not last as Hapoel fought back gamely in the 79th minute when Sagiv Yehezkel drew the Israeli side level two goals apiece.

Both sides fought hard to grab the winning goal so to smile away with the three goals at stake but did not…