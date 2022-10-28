Coalition of Political Parties Hails CBN’s Plan to Redesign Naira Notes – THISDAYLIVE

*Says only intending vote-buyers, beneficiaries of proceeds of crime will kick against move*Again, EFCC chair welcomes initiative, insists people hoarding naira to speculate on FX

*Ex-president of ACTN backs apex bank

*Declares policy needed to address alarming volume of currency outside banking system

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has hailed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over its move to redesign the N200, N500 and N1, 000 banknotes. In a statement yesterday in Abuja by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, CNPP said, “Only politicians who intended to buy votes” and other equally ill-motivated elements would criticise CBN’s action.

Similarly, Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday, reiterated his support for CBN’s decision to redesign some denominations of the naira. Bawa said some persons were hoarding…