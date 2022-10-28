Court Awards N0.5m to Emenike, Blasts  Frivolous Litigants – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State (APC), High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has continued to scale the legal hurdles placed on his path by opponents as the Federal High Court in Umuahia has again dismissed a suit challenging his membership of his party.

Delivering judgment in suit no: FHC/UM/CS/101/2022, the presiding Judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, further affirmed Emenike as bona fide member of the APC, and awarded him N500,000 in damages.

The dismissal of this particular suit brings to 21 the number of cases Emenike has won out of the 24 filed by his opponents in the governorship primary, their surrogates and “meddlesome interlopers.”

The plaintiffs, Chief Oti Brutus Agbai and three others had gone to court challenging Emenike’s party membership on the grounds of a purported suspension, which had already been settled in Emenike’s favour by a court of competent…