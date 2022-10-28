Dboi Releases New Song, Aims to Applaud the Hip Hop Genre – THISDAYLIVE

Ignatius Ehinome Okojie is the latest hip hop star to challenge the decline in the genre, as the rise of Afro-pop pop continues to grow from strength to strength at the detriment of hip hop as many artist have obviously jumped ship in the last few years.

It is without a doubt that over the last few years hip hop has failed to live up to its former glory even up to the international music sphere.

Although a few artist have stuck to see the rise of the hip hop genre and one of them is Dboi.

He is an Edo state artist that is currently based in South Africa where he applies his craft as a hip hop artist with the singular goal of restoring hip hop to its former glory.

With the continuous rise of afro-pop and Amapiano in Africa it would seem like an almost impossible thing to do, but the rap sensation in a recent interview explains how he is motivated by restoring hip hop genre to it’s former glory and has already taken steps to show sparks of what is to come,…