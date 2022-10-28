Delta Communities Allege Police Cover-up for  Suspect – THISDAYLIVE

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Communities across Oshimili North, Aniocha North and Aniocha South Local Government areas of Delta State have protested alleged attempt to cover up and shield a man facing trial for various criminal activities in their communities by the police at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja.

Leaders of different communities in the area accused the police of attempting to scuttle ongoing trial and investigation into the alleged criminal acts of the suspect, one Francis Oduwanor Odiakose and his cohorts.

Speaking with newsmen recently at Asaba, community leaders drawn from Ubulu-Okiti, Ogwashi-Uku, Akukwu-Igbo, Edo-Ogwashi and Issele-Azagba communities spread across the three aforementioned local government areas lamented the alleged attempt by some officers of the FCID to pervert the cause of justice by the shielding of the suspect, who was also fingered in attempted killing of a resident of the area.

The…