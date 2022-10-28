Ex-Militant Leaders Petition NSA, Demand Suspension of Amnesty Boss – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Former militant leaders from the Niger Delta region have written a protest letter to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), over the alleged attempt by the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu(rtd), to scuttle an ongoing suit against 15 companies.

The ex-militant said the PAP boss was allegedly using his office to arm-twist the Amnesty office to pay N3.8billion for jobs not done.

According to the ex-militant leaders, despite the fact that there are various cases in different courts against the Amnesty Office, the Amnesty boss had allegedly refused to file a defence as done by its predecessor against the accused 15 companies due to an alleged issue of exchange of gratification which is meant to settle the case and allow the federal government to pay the companies for jobs not executed.

But a close aide to the Presidential…