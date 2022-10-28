Glimpse into Makinde’s Pacesetting Roads, Aviation, Health and Educational Transformation – THISDAYLIVE

Omititun 1.0 and Omititun 2.0 are not mere political gimmicks. They are daring and glaring glimpses into the pacesetting mode of Oyo State, says Governor Seyi Makinde as he leads the Nigerian Guild of Editors on inspection of aviation fuel facility, road, health, and education projects in the state. Bayo Akinloye reports

Like a calm, steady-flowing body of water, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde is a brook coursing through the length and breadth of Oyo State. His eyes, Makinde admits, are on the accelerated and sustainable development of the state. The moniker of his administration is Omituntun (roughly translated to English means new water.) Makinde is new with ideas and in the manner of their execution. He is deliberate in decision-making and decisive in actions.

His first term, which ends on May 29, 2023, the Oyo governor emphasises, has been largely characterised by Omituntun 1.0 (accelerated development). Ahead of his reelection bid, Makinde reveals he has…