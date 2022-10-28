I have Confidence in Soludo’s Capacity to Rebuild Anambra – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has expressed the confidence in his successor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to face the task of governance in the state.

The former governor was reacting to rumours that he allegedly tasked Soludo, to finance the senatorial ambition of his wife in return for his election last November.

In reaction, Obiano in a statement issued by his Chief Publicist, Mr. Tony Nezianya, denied the allegation.

He said: “I never raised any issues concerning campaign funding for my wife, who is seeking a seat in the Senate to represent Anambra North.

“I never granted an interview over such matter. The author of such a verse is on a mischievous venture with an aim at causing disharmony. He does not have my authorisation. I state unequivocally that whoever did that is a mischief maker.”

Obiano, who had stood firm in his support for the candidate of the then All Progressives Grand…