Masari Approves N1.082bn for Payment of 2022 WAEC, NECO, Other Examination Fees – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has approved N1,082,146,300 for the payment of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) fees for 59,280 candidates in the state.

The money is to be paid to the West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO), National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) and National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS).

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, disclosed this Friday while reacting to a statement issued by the state chapter of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) party.

NRM, in a recent statement by its Secretary, Hon. Abubakar Aminu Birchi, gave the state government a two-week ultimatum to pay the examination fees of the students or face mass protest by its members, civil society organisations and concerned students in the state.

But Charanchi, during the media chat, said:…