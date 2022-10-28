Port Based Ecosystem Would Advance Nigeria’s Economic Prosperity – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Free Zone, Dinesh Rathi, has called on government at both state and federal levels to continue to support the private sector in creating a port based ecosystem that encourages the diversity of businesses around it as this would help advance the economic prosperity of not just Nigeria but the entire West-African region.

Rathi made these remarks while speaking during a breakout session themed, “Confirming Lagos as West Africa’s Leading Trade & Commercial Hub,” at the 2023 Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit held in Lagos.

He said with Nigeria already signed on to several trade & investment treaties, such as the Africa Growth Opportunity Act, Lagos stands a real chance of becoming the manufacturing hub of Africa.

He noted that the support of the Lagos State Government, particularly in the area of security, together with a combination of factors driven by private sector in infrastructure, power,…