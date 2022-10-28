Sanwo-Olu Presents N1.69trn 2023 Appropriation Bill to Lawmakers – THISDAYLIVE

*Prioritises human capital, others

*Says test-running of Lekki deep seaport begins next week

Segun James

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reeled out what the priorities of the state would be in 2023 when he presented N1.693 trillion 2023 appropriation bill to the House of Assembly yesterday.

The state, the governor said would sustain its strategic investment in human capital and channel resources to deliver more infrastructure to keep its economy on the path of growth beyond next year.

During the budget presentation, Sanwo-Olu said the state government’s major concern in 2023 would be health, environment, education, and economy.

Sanwo-Olu proposed N153.5 billion allocation to education next year, representing 9.07 per cent of the total budget estimates, in order to consolidate the gains of the past years in the sector. He said the previous investments in education had yielded, leading to the achievement of a record high performance of 82…