Terror Threat: Security Forces Arrest Suspects in Abuja, FCT Satellite Towns





*DSS denies joint operations with US operatives

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Nigerian Security Forces have arrested terror suspects in Abuja and satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory, THISDAY has learnt.

THISDAY gathered that the suspects were arrested in Lugbe, Piwoyi and Piakasa, all under the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Information on the arrest is coming on the heels of the travel advisories issued by the US, UK and some western nations to their citizens on elevated terror threat in Abuja.

In another development, the Department of State Services (DSS) Friday denied conducting any joint security operation with US diplomatic security operatives at the Trademoore Estate, Abuja, contrary to reports.

The agency, however, admitted conducting one with the Nigerian Army where some arrests were made.

In a chat with THISDAY, Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, reassured Nigerians of their safety and urged them to reports suspicious movements…





Source: Thisday Newspaper