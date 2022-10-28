Zenith Bank Surmounts Headwinds with Strong Q3 2022 Topline and Bottom Line Performance – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, recording a remarkable double-digit growth of 20 per cent in gross earnings, from the N518.7 billion reported in the third quarter (Q3) 2021 to N620.6 billion in Q3 2022.

The performance demonstrated the Group’s resilience against a challenging macroeconomic environment.

According to the unaudited account presented to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the growth in the top-line was driven by interest and non-interest income growth. Precisely, its interest income grew by 27 per cent, from N308.8 billion to N390.8 billion, driven majorly by growth in risk assets and an improvement in pricing.

This also strengthened Zenith Bank’s earnings per share (EPS) by nine per cent to N5.55.

The double-digit growth in top-line also aided its bottom line, as the Group recorded a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit before tax, growing…