A’ Court Upturns Judgement Sacking Gov Umahi, Deputy over Defection – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja yesterday overturned the judgement of a Federal High Court Abuja that ordered the removal of Mr. David Umahi and Dr. Eric Igwe, as Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja had in a judgment delivered in March this year sacked Umahi and his deputy over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2021.

Justice Ekwo after ordering the sack of Umahi and his deputy subsequently ordered the PDP to submit names of their replacement to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, the appellate court in a unanimous decision held that there is no constitutional provision for the removal of a serving governor or deputy governor, who decamped from the political party that sponsored them to power.

Delivering judgment in the appeal by Umahi and his deputy, a three-man panel led by…