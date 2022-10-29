Allen Onyema’s Indictment: US Govt Admits No Loss Suffered by Any Bank, Says Law Firm





Chinedu Eze

Following the conclusion of the indictment filed against Ebony Mayfield, an American and a former staff of Springfield Aviation Company, who was accused to have played a key role in an alleged bank fraud case against Allen Onyema, Air Peace founder, findings show that the United States government admitted there was no loss suffered by any bank.

Mayfield was also not given any prison sentence, confinement or home detention by the court.

The indictment was filed against Mayfield by the United States Attorney for Northern District of Georgia at the District Court in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, October 28, 2022.

In a statement issued by A.O. Alegeh & Co Legal Practitioners & Notaries Public, a law firm and Counsel to Allen Onyema, Ejiro Eghagha and Air Peace Limited stated that this confirmed the position of its clients that there was no fraudulent intent in all the Letters of Credit, there was no victim in any way, manner or form and all the funds…





Source: Thisday Newspaper