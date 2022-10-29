Appeal Court Affirms Tribunal Judgment Sacking Agah – THISDAYLIVE

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Court of Appeal sitting in Jos, Plateau State Friday, affirmed the judgment of the Election Petitions Tribunal that sacked the lawmaker from representing the Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Musa Agah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to return Muhammad Alkali of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) as the validly elected candidate in the February 26, 2022 bye-election.

The tribunal had in September 2022 held that the PDP candidate was not validly nominated by his party, having a subsisting judgment of a High Court that the PDP had no valid structure in Plateau State to nominate a candidate.

The tribunal also ruled that there was over-voting in the results declared by INEC that announced Agah as the winner of the bye-election.

But the PDP candidate and his party approached the appellate court and urged it to dismiss the…