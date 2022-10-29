Buhari Congratulates Afe Babalola at 93 – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola, as he marks his 93rd birthday on October 30, 2022.

The President, in a release issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, congratulated the renowned lawyer and educationist for lofty dreams, commendable achievements and contributions to the development of the country.

President Buhari shared the joy of the occasion with family, friends and professional colleagues of the nonagenarian, who was called to the England bar in 1963, and became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1987, raising the standard of legal profession in Nigeria by dint of hard work, and grooming generation of lawyers that continue to carry on his legacy.

The President celebrated Chief Babalola for his love and care for others, envisioning and realizing one of the best universities in the country, with world class administration,…