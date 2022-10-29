CBN Didn’t Consult Finance Ministry, Says Minister – THISDAYLIVE

*Warns new notes will have dire consequences on Naira’s value

*CBN: We followed due process and the law

Sunday Aborisade, James Emejo, Nume Ekeghe and Oluchi Chibuzor

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed yesterday declared that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not carry her Ministry along in its plan to redesign and roll out new N200, N500 and N1000 notes effective December 15, announced last Wednesday.

In a swift reaction last night, the CBN said it was surprised by the ministers outburst and that due process was followed in arriving at the Naira redesign project, including obtaining the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On the same day, officials of the CBN doused concerns about the cost of printing the new notes, saying they will come at no outrageous cost, printed in the country and within the budget of the apex bank.

The Minster, who was responding to posers raised by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti…