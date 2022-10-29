CHALLENGES OF OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY IN TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT – THISDAYLIVE

LASTMA personnel are duty-bound to carry out their duties in spite of the attendant risks, writes Taofiq Adebayo

There is no job without its inherent risks and potential hazard. However, those hazards and degrees of risk exposures vary as the job specifications require. Safety in each occupation may then become challenging when dealing directly and physically with the public whose temperaments are different. The challenge may even become worse given the fact that ensuring compliance with traffic laws sometimes comes with enforcement.

If everyone, on grounds of fear of attacks, avoids picking up jobs that would involve direct involvement with irate motorists due to enforcement of traffic laws, then no one would be available to maintain law and order in the state. As required by law, traffic managers are usually greeted with resistance by lawbreakers when they carry out their statutory duties on the road. These law breakers, in an attempt to escape the…