Don’t Panic, President Tells Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

*Security agencies in joint manhunt for ISWAP members in Abuja

*Hundreds flee as terrorists pound Zuru and Fakai LGs in Kebbi State

Deji Elumoye and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged Nigerians not to panic over the recent travel advisory issued by the United States and United Kingdom governments, warning their citizens to steer clear of Abuja because of the risk of terrorist attack.

This is coming on the heels of confirmation by security agencies that they had been raiding hideouts of terror suspects in Abuja and satellite towns in the last few days, but denied involvement of United States soldiers. However, residents of Fakai and Zuru local government areas of Kebbi State are being forced to flee their settlements following sustained attacks by terrorists.

The US Embassy in Abuja had issued an alert for “an elevated risk of terror attacks” in the city, saying that possible targets include government buildings,…