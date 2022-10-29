 Group Asks Ortom to Stop Causing Distraction in PDP – THISDAYLIVE

A group known as Middlebelt Renaissance Movement (MRM) has warned the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, to stop distracting the supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and the Middle Belt zone over 2023 general elections, saying that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remains the constitutionally recognised candidate of the party in next year’s presidential election.

The group in a statement signed by its Chairman Board of Trustees, Mr. Philip Terver, in Makurdi, urged the governor to retrace his steps and come back to the fold in the interest of his state and the Middle Belt zone.

The group noted that it’s high time, Ortom jettison his personal and selfish ambition for the sake of the people in the state, who are earnestly waiting for PDP to rescue the state and country from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the country.

\

Terver asserted that the group has tentacles across…