Leicester Test New-found Form against Man City  – THISDAYLIVE

A true test of Leicester City’s purple patch awaits them at the King Power Stadium in today’s lunchtime as Premier League champions, Manchester City pay a visit to the Foxes

Brendan Rodgers’s side convincingly beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 last weekend, while City were held to a goalless draw in the Champions League by Borussia Dortmund.

Whatever Leicester have been feeding their stars since the start of October has gone down a treat, as the Foxes are finally rediscovering their best form to enter today’s game having recorded back-to-back wins over Leeds United and Wolves.

The profligacy of the latter has been evident all season long, but there was no such lack of ruthlessness from Leicester when they visited Molineux last weekend, as Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy came up with the goods in a 4-0 romping.

Having taken 10 points from a possible 15 during a period of marked improvement, Leicester have both…