LP Chairman, Abure, Appeals for Continued Support, Inaugurates PCC





Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr. Julius Abure, yesterday, appealed to party faithful and well- meaning Nigerians to continue with their organic support for the party as it kicks off its presidential election campaigns.

Abure also said that the Labour Party lacks funds to compete against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing the two parties of amassing stolen monies for years.

The party which is set to kickoff its presidential campaign today in Lafia, Nasarawa State, inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja yesterday, as it called on members of the PCC to do all that was needed to be done to lead the party to victory in 2023.

“The party is competing against parties that have stolen our resources and common patrimony and ready to deploy it in the election.

“Nigerians have realised they need to take back the country. The massive support and followership…





Source: Thisday Newspaper