No Bomb Planted in Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The police high command, Saturday, debunked claims in the social media that bombs were planted in many parts of Abuja.

It said there was no such threats and affirmed that the nation’s capital remained safe.

A statement issued by Force Headquarters said there was no imminent threat to the Federal Capital Territory, neither was any bomb planted in any part of the territory.

“It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the Federal Capital Territory, even from some individuals, who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity in Nigeria.

“I dont think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large”, the statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Supretendent of Police (CSP)…