Online Gaming Operators Not Affected by FIRS Direct Tax Collection, Says NLRC – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) said on Saturday that the Online Gaming Operators in Nigeria, who are duly licensed and tax compliant, are not affected by the new tax regime proposed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The FIRS had in a recent statement, ordered all operators offering online gaming services in Nigeria to connect to the Sentinal system no later than December 31, 2022.

The Nigeria’s tax agency was planning to generate tax from online gaming transactions using a platform run by a UK-based financial technology company.

But the Director General of the NLRC, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, in a statement in Abuja, said that the proposed tax applied to remote gaming operators operating strictly outside the jurisdiction of the country.

Gbajabiamila said that the clarification became necessary to douse the panic and confusion already created in the gaming industry in the country regarding…