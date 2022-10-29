Osun Begins Disbursement of N20m Widows Monthly Social Support





The Osun State Government has launched a N20million monthly social support scheme to tackle social vices, poverty and protect vulnerable citizens of the State.

The initiative which targets 4,000 beneficiaries is another demonstration of the commitment of the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola-led administration to widen its social inclusion net, empower the less privileged and raise their standard of living.

Beneficiaries of the scheme are widows and elderly people who have been carefully selected from the State Operation Coordinating Unit (SOCU) document that was sponsored by the World Bank on poor and vulnerable households.

This is even as some of the beneficiaries who could not hide their joy, having received the credit alerts while the programme was still ongoing, lauded the state government on the initiative and described it as unprecedented.

Recall that the State under the leadership of Governor Oyetola had engaged in several collaborative efforts with the Federal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper