Resuscitating Fire Service, Rescue Operation in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

The Lagos State Government recently commissioned its resuscitated Fire Service and Rescue Operation headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja. F&M ACME, a real estate and construction company, handled the reconstruction. The firm also provided state-of-art equipment for the headquarters, under the supervision of the Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA). This is a pointer to the state government’s commitment to safety of its citizens and property. Funke Olaode reports

For five decades, the Lagos State Fire Service and Rescue Operation founded on 31st August 1972 has been providing succour to Lagos residents. The infrastructure, which first operated under an expatriate Chief Officer, Sir Allan Flemming alongside three-man crew members was under the mandate to protect lives and property within the Lagos Metropolis. And over the past 50 years, the sprawling building located in Alausa, Ikeja is noted for its efficiency and vibrancy in the discharge…