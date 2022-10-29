Sahara Group, UNILAG Collaborate on Sustainability, Global Competitiveness – THISDAYLIVE

Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has announced the establishment of the Sahara School of Innovation and Extrapreneurship at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka to serve as a platform for promoting inventions and solutions that will facilitate sustainable development and global competitiveness in Africa.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Mr. Bethel Obioma, quoted the Director, Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, as saying that Sahara would collaborate with UNILAG to make the school a world class facility that will proffer solutions to future challenges today, with emphasis on areas like the future of energy, entrepreneurship, data science, digital arts and culture, artificial intelligence and robotics and fintech, among others.

According to the statement, the sod-turning ceremony of the proposed school held on Friday, October 28, 2022.

