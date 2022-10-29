SANDECO Group Partners Lagos Govt – THISDAYLIVE

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Panel on Relations, and SANDECO Group, officially convened a one-day symposium on Emergency Systems and the Economy on the 25th of October 2022, at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations was created to effectively develop appropriate synergies between the MDAs and stakeholders to facilitate a safer and disaster-free environment. These outcomes have been achieved through strategic thinking, innovation and research and development. The safety and emergency agencies in the state are under her supervision. These include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Safety Board, and the Command and Control Centre of the Fire Service.

Themed ‘Emergency Systems and the Economy: Impact and Opportunities’, the one-day event had the presence of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the…